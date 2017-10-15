Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact The Hanover Insurance Group (THG) Stock Price

Media headlines about The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. The Hanover Insurance Group earned a media sentiment score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the insurance provider an impact score of 46.5852117751217 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on THG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.33.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE THG) opened at 96.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.69 and a 200-day moving average of $91.07. The Hanover Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $74.60 and a 52 week high of $100.33.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 5.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Hanover Insurance Group will post $3.90 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.29%.

In related news, insider Christine Bilotti-Peterson sold 2,570 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.58, for a total value of $253,350.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,500.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John C. Roche sold 17,500 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $1,680,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,082,304. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,630 shares of company stock valued at $4,913,611. Insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

About The Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company. The Company is engaged in providing property and casualty insurance products and services. The Company has four segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Chaucer and Other. It markets its domestic products and services through independent agents and brokers in the United States, and conducts business internationally through a subsidiary, Chaucer Holdings Limited, which operates through the Society and Corporation of Lloyd’s (Lloyd’s).

