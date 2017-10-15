Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Itau Corpbanca (ITCB) Stock Price

Media coverage about Itau Corpbanca (NASDAQ:ITCB) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm scores the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Itau Corpbanca earned a news sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the company an impact score of 45.663681486646 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Separately, Santander cut Itau Corpbanca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st.

Shares of Itau Corpbanca (ITCB) opened at 14.34 on Friday. The stock’s market capitalization is $4.90 billion. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.07. Itau Corpbanca has a one year low of $11.47 and a one year high of $14.89.

Itau Corpbanca Company Profile

