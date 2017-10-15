Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect BNC Bancorp (BNCN) Stock Price

Media stories about BNC Bancorp (NASDAQ:BNCN) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern scores the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. BNC Bancorp earned a coverage optimism score of 0.23 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 47.0556567736036 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

BNC Bancorp (NASDAQ BNCN) traded down 0.28% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.07 and a 200 day moving average of $33.59. BNC Bancorp has a one year low of $21.54 and a one year high of $37.15.

BNC Bancorp Company Profile

BNC Bancorp is a one-bank holding company for Bank of North Carolina (the Bank). The Bank is a full service commercial bank, which provides a range of banking services tailored to the particular banking needs of the communities it serves. It is engaged in the business of attracting deposits from the general public and using those deposits, together with other funding from its lines of credit, to make commercial and consumer loans.

