Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Popular (BPOP) Stock Price

Media coverage about Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) has been trending somewhat positive on Sunday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Popular earned a media sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the bank an impact score of 46.5777131790696 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BPOP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Popular from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays PLC reduced their target price on shares of Popular from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $43.00 target price (up from $42.00) on shares of Popular in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Popular in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Popular currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.33.

Shares of Popular (BPOP) opened at 32.65 on Friday. Popular has a one year low of $32.37 and a one year high of $45.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.78 and a 200-day moving average of $39.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 1.25.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.02. Popular had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The business had revenue of $491.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Popular will post $3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 14th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 13th. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.05%.

About Popular

Popular, Inc (Popular) is a financial holding company. The Company operates in two segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico (BPPR), which includes its Puerto Rico business, and Banco Popular North America (BPNA), which includes its the United States mainland business. The Company has operations in Puerto Rico, the United States and the Caribbean.

