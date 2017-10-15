Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) Share Price

Press coverage about Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) has been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Bristol-Myers Squibb earned a media sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 46.1716165379943 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 12th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) restated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets set a $49.00 target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Vetr lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.67 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.21.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) opened at 65.29 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85 and a beta of 1.19. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $46.01 and a 12 month high of $66.10.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 22.66%. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post $2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.73%.

In other news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II acquired 6,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.94 per share, with a total value of $335,640.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,920. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph C. Caldarella sold 9,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $560,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,777,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company is engaged in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacturing, marketing, distribution and sale of biopharmaceutical products. The Company’s pharmaceutical products include chemically synthesized drugs, or small molecules, and products produced from biological processes called biologics.

