Media stories about Salient MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:SMF) have been trending somewhat positive on Sunday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Salient MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund earned a news impact score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the investment management company an impact score of 44.3312129273387 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Salient MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund (SMF) Stock Price” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright laws. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/15/somewhat-favorable-media-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-affect-salient-mlp-energy-infrastructure-fund-smf-stock-price.html.

Salient MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Salient MLP and Energy Infrastructure Fund (the Fund), is an organized, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of total return with an emphasis on making quarterly cash distributions (Distributions) to its shareholders. The Fund seeks to provide its shareholders with a tax-efficient vehicle to invest in a portfolio of energy infrastructure companies that own midstream and other energy assets.

Receive News & Ratings for Salient MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salient MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.