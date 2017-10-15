SM Energy Company (SM) Holdings Trimmed by Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc.

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 297,092 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 38,945 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.27% of SM Energy worth $4,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SM. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management grew its position in shares of SM Energy by 3.2% in the second quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 10,959 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of SM Energy by 0.9% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,700 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of SM Energy by 2.3% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 18,630 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of SM Energy by 3.9% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,521 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, Advantus Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of SM Energy by 4.7% in the first quarter. Advantus Capital Management Inc now owns 12,535 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. 97.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SM Energy Company alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SM shares. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of SM Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $31.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Scotiabank set a $19.00 target price on shares of SM Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 1st. Bank of America Corporation started coverage on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Williams Capital set a $32.00 target price on shares of SM Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/15/sm-energy-company-sm-holdings-trimmed-by-schwab-charles-investment-management-inc.html.

SM Energy Company (SM) opened at 19.04 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.20 and its 200-day moving average is $17.89. The firm’s market capitalization is $2.13 billion. SM Energy Company has a 52-week low of $12.29 and a 52-week high of $43.09.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32). SM Energy had a negative net margin of 20.67% and a negative return on equity of 3.11%. The firm had revenue of $284.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.44) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that SM Energy Company will post ($1.10) earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a yield of 0.54%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -3.19%.

SM Energy Profile

SM Energy Company is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas and natural gas liquids in onshore North America. It operates in the exploration and production segment of the oil and gas industry within the United States.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM).

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.