Sky Plc (SKYAY) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sky Plc (NASDAQ:SKYAY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Sky plc offers entertainment and communications service. The Company offers Sky TV, on demand television programs; Sky Broadband offers broadband and telephony services; NOW TV is a streaming service and provides access to the Sky’s content; Sky Sports’ channels broadcast live sport, news and analysis, from football and golf to cricket and tennis; Sky Entertainment offers entertainment channels Sky 1, Sky Living, Sky Atlantic and Sky Arts; Sky News provides news and analysis; Sky Media is an advertising sales house and offers advertisers access to television channels; Sky Business provides Sky’s television and WiFi services; Sky Bet offers online betting and gaming services. Sky plc formerly known as British Sky Broadcasting Group plc is based in Isleworth, the United Kingdom. “

Shares of Sky Plc (NASDAQ SKYAY) opened at 49.65 on Wednesday. Sky Plc has a 12 month low of $37.23 and a 12 month high of $52.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.25 billion and a PE ratio of 23.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.31 and its 200 day moving average is $50.02.

Sky Plc Company Profile

Sky plc is an entertainment and communications company. The Company is engaged in operation of pay television broadcasting and home communications services, including provision of broadband and telephone operations. It operates through three segments: UK and Ireland, which includes activities and operations of the pay television, home communications and adjacent businesses in the United Kingdom and Ireland; Germany and Austria, which includes activities and operations of the pay television and adjacent businesses in Germany and Austria, and Italy, which includes activities and operations of the pay television and adjacent businesses in Italy.

