Sky Plc (BSY) PT Set at GBX 1,075 by S&P Global

Sky Plc (LON:BSY) has been given a GBX 1,075 ($14.13) target price by stock analysts at S&P Global in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. S&P Global’s target price indicates a potential upside of 26.40% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, UBS AG set a GBX 1,240 ($16.30) price objective on shares of Sky Plc and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Sky Plc has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,091.90 ($14.36).

Sky Plc Company Profile

Sky plc is an entertainment and communications company. The Company is engaged in operation of pay television broadcasting and home communications services, including provision of broadband and telephone operations. It operates through three segments: UK and Ireland, which includes activities and operations of the pay television, home communications and adjacent businesses in the United Kingdom and Ireland; Germany and Austria, which includes activities and operations of the pay television and adjacent businesses in Germany and Austria, and Italy, which includes activities and operations of the pay television and adjacent businesses in Italy.

