Simmons First National Corporation (SFNC) Set to Announce Earnings on Sunday

Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ:SFNC) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Sunday, October 22nd. Analysts expect Simmons First National Corporation to post earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter.

Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ:SFNC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $112.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.00 million. Simmons First National Corporation had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 21.03%. On average, analysts expect Simmons First National Corporation to post $3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4.05 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ:SFNC) opened at 58.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.15. Simmons First National Corporation has a 52 week low of $45.90 and a 52 week high of $67.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Simmons First National Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.00%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SFNC. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Simmons First National Corporation in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simmons First National Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Simmons First National Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Stephens set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Simmons First National Corporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. upgraded shares of Simmons First National Corporation from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Simmons First National Corporation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.40.

In other news, Director Eugene Hunt sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.62, for a total transaction of $61,944.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,030 shares in the company, valued at $208,028.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christopher R. Kirkland sold 33,009 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.41, for a total transaction of $1,829,028.69. Following the sale, the director now owns 168,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,324,173.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 174,802 shares of company stock worth $9,631,084. Corporate insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

About Simmons First National Corporation

Simmons First National Corporation is a financial holding company. The Company, through its subsidiary bank, Simmons Bank, provides financial services to individuals and businesses throughout the market areas they serve. As of December 31, 2016, Simmons Bank conducted banking operations through 150 financial centers located in communities throughout Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri and Tennessee.

