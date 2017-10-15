Shutterfly, Inc. (SFLY) Receives $52.78 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.78.

SFLY has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered Shutterfly from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Shutterfly in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shutterfly from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Shutterfly in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks, Inc. started coverage on Shutterfly in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company.

Shutterfly (NASDAQ SFLY) traded up 0.39% during trading on Thursday, reaching $48.59. 464,307 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.63 and its 200-day moving average is $48.44. Shutterfly has a 52-week low of $41.91 and a 52-week high of $53.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 296.28 and a beta of 0.90.

Shutterfly (NASDAQ:SFLY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The technology company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $209.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.46 million. Shutterfly had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 0.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.48) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Shutterfly will post $0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.56, for a total value of $58,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jason Sebring sold 644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $31,105.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Shutterfly by 62.1% in the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Shutterfly in the second quarter worth $119,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Shutterfly by 132.9% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Shutterfly in the first quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in Shutterfly by 1.4% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 4,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period.

Shutterfly Company Profile

Shutterfly, Inc is an online manufacturer and retailer of personalized products and services. The Company focuses on helping consumers manage their memories through the medium of photography. The Company’s segments are Consumer and Shutterfly Business Solutions (SBS). The Consumer segment offers photo-based products, such as photo books, stationery and greeting cards, other photo-based merchandise, photo prints and statement gifts.

