Shore Bancshares Inc (SHBI) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Shore Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:SHBI) by 29.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,544 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,085 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.11% of Shore Bancshares worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Shore Bancshares by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,724 shares of the bank’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY bought a new position in Shore Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $158,000. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. bought a new position in Shore Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $159,000. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its stake in Shore Bancshares by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 15,531 shares of the bank’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nationwide Fund Advisors grew its stake in Shore Bancshares by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 18,796 shares of the bank’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 5,573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Shore Bancshares Inc alerts:

Shore Bancshares Inc (SHBI) opened at 17.03 on Friday. Shore Bancshares Inc has a 52 week low of $11.49 and a 52 week high of $17.92. The company has a market capitalization of $216.04 million, a P/E ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.60 and a 200-day moving average of $16.62.

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). Shore Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 16.85%. The business had revenue of $15.08 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Shore Bancshares Inc will post $0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This article was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/15/shore-bancshares-inc-shbi-shares-bought-by-rhumbline-advisers.html.

About Shore Bancshares

Shore Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company. The Company acts as the parent company to several financial institution and insurance entities. The Company has two business segments: Community Banking, and Insurance Products and Services. Its Community Banking segment provides services to consumers and small businesses on the Eastern Shore of Maryland and in Delaware.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shore Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:SHBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Shore Bancshares Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shore Bancshares Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.