Shire PLC (SHPG) Holdings Boosted by Afam Capital Inc.

Afam Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shire PLC (NASDAQ:SHPG) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares during the quarter. Afam Capital Inc.’s holdings in Shire PLC were worth $4,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SHPG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Shire PLC by 4,217.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,433,475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $249,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,275 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Shire PLC by 22,560.3% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,286,881 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $212,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281,202 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Shire PLC during the first quarter worth approximately $176,927,000. New South Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Shire PLC during the first quarter worth approximately $87,954,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Shire PLC by 45.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,307,339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $216,064,000 after purchasing an additional 408,843 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SHPG. BidaskClub downgraded Shire PLC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays PLC downgraded Shire PLC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Shire PLC in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $196.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $222.00 price target on Shire PLC and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price target on shares of Shire PLC in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Shire PLC presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.91.

Shire PLC (SHPG) traded up 1.18% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $154.07. The company had a trading volume of 586,897 shares. The stock has a market cap of $45.89 billion, a PE ratio of 68.94 and a beta of 1.63. Shire PLC has a 52-week low of $139.36 and a 52-week high of $192.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $153.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.05.

Shire PLC (NASDAQ:SHPG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by ($0.29). Shire PLC had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 14.10%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Shire PLC will post $14.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $0.1527 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Shire PLC’s payout ratio is currently 41.07%.

About Shire PLC

Shire plc is a biotech company focused on serving people with rare diseases and other specialized conditions. The Company’s segment is engaged in research, development, licensing, manufacturing, marketing, distribution and sale of specialist medicines. It focuses its development resources on projects in various therapeutic areas (TAs), including Neuroscience, Ophthalmology, Hematology, Oncology, Immunology, Gastrointestinal (GI)/Metabolic/Endocrinology Diseases.

