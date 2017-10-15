Shelton Capital Management Invests $304,000 in Valvoline Inc. (VVV)

Shelton Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Symphony Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Valvoline by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Symphony Asset Management LLC now owns 41,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 7,755 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Valvoline by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,279,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,354,000 after buying an additional 57,809 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Valvoline by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,245,000 after buying an additional 13,938 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Valvoline by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,176,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,351,000 after buying an additional 600,060 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline Inc. (VVV) opened at 24.07 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.31 and its 200-day moving average is $23.53. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion and a PE ratio of 21.08. Valvoline Inc. has a one year low of $18.30 and a one year high of $24.98.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $534.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.57 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 13.00% and a negative return on equity of 106.06%. Valvoline’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Valvoline Inc. will post $1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.049 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.50%.

VVV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. J P Morgan Chase & Co reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Valvoline in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.40.

Valvoline Profile

Valvoline Inc (Valvoline) is engaged in the production and distribution of automotive, commercial and industrial lubricants, and automotive chemicals. The Company operates through three segments: Core North America, Quick Lubes and International. The Core North America segment sells Valvoline, and other branded and private label products in the United States and Canada to both consumers performing their own automotive maintenance, referred to as Do-It-Yourself (DIY) consumers, as well as, to installer customers using Valvoline products to service vehicles owned by Do-It-For-Me (DIFM) consumers.

