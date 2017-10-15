Shelton Capital Management Buys Shares of 1,930 Watsco, Inc. (WSO)

Shelton Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,930 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in shares of Watsco during the first quarter valued at approximately $450,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Watsco by 300.0% during the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in shares of Watsco by 15.7% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 952 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Watsco by 6.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,039 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dudley & Shanley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Watsco during the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 81.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WSO shares. BidaskClub raised Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $141.00 target price (up previously from $139.00) on shares of Watsco in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of Watsco in a report on Friday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 target price (up previously from $163.00) on shares of Watsco in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Watsco in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Watsco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.40.

Shares of Watsco, Inc. (WSO) opened at 159.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $155.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 0.84. Watsco, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.60 and a 52-week high of $163.95.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The construction company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.05. Watsco had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. will post $5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 13th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.11%.

Watsco Profile

Watsco, Inc is a distributor of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies (HVAC/R) in the HVAC/R distribution industry in North America. As of December 31, 2016, the Company sold a range of non-equipment products, representing more than 300,000 stock keeping units, including parts, ductwork, air movement products, insulation, tools, installation supplies, thermostats and air quality products.

