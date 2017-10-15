Shelton Capital Management Buys Shares of 10,514 ILG Inc (ILG)

Shelton Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of ILG Inc (NASDAQ:ILG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ILG by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 1,983,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,528,000 after buying an additional 241,774 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ILG in the 2nd quarter worth $5,941,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ILG by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 529,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,108,000 after buying an additional 42,805 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ILG by 73.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 68,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,430,000 after buying an additional 28,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of ILG by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 191,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,006,000 after buying an additional 23,749 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ILG. BidaskClub upgraded ILG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ILG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Nomura began coverage on ILG in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Instinet began coverage on ILG in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.29.

ILG Inc (NASDAQ:ILG) opened at 29.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 28.28 and a beta of 1.48. ILG Inc has a one year low of $15.94 and a one year high of $29.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.99.

ILG (NASDAQ:ILG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. ILG had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $450.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.86 million. ILG’s revenue was up 51.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that ILG Inc will post $1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. ILG’s payout ratio is 57.69%.

ILG Company Profile

ILG, Inc, formerly Interval Leisure Group, Inc, is a provider of professionally delivered vacation experiences. The Company is a global licensee for the Hyatt, Westin and Sheraton brands in vacation ownership. The Company operates through two segments: Exchange and Rental, and Vacation Ownership. Its Exchange and Rental segment offers access to vacation accommodations and other travel-related transactions and services to leisure travelers, by providing vacation exchange services and vacation rental, working with resort developers and operating vacation rental properties.

