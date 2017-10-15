Shaw Communications Inc. (SJR) Downgraded by Scotiabank

Scotiabank cut shares of Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shaw Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Shaw Communications from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of Shaw Communications from an outperform market weight rating to a sector perform market weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.14.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) traded down 0.86% during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.85. 552,101 shares of the company were exchanged. Shaw Communications has a 12 month low of $19.02 and a 12 month high of $23.31. The company has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.71 and a 200-day moving average of $21.90.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Shaw Communications by 0.6% during the second quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 53,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 1.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 1.5% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 4.4% in the second quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 4.2% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.83% of the company’s stock.

About Shaw Communications

Shaw Communications Inc (Shaw) is a diversified connectivity provider. The Company operates through four divisions: Consumer, Wireless, Business Network Services and Business Infrastructure Services. Under the Consumer division, the Company offers Cable telecommunications and Satellite video services to residential customers.

