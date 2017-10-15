Sharon H. Simpson Sells 21,933 Shares of Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. (SSD) Stock

Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. (NYSE:SSD) major shareholder Sharon H. Simpson sold 21,933 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.19, for a total transaction of $1,078,884.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. (SSD) opened at 49.22 on Friday. Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.82 and a 1-year high of $50.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.19 and a 200-day moving average of $43.68.

Get Simpson Manufacturing Company Inc. alerts:

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $263.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.05 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 10.26%. Simpson Manufacturing’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. will post $2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 4th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.98%.

WARNING: This piece was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/15/sharon-h-simpson-sells-21933-shares-of-simpson-manufacturing-company-inc-ssd-stock.html.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SSD. Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 62.3% in the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 2,596 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth $148,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth $154,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,095 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SSD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiary, Simpson Strong-Tie Company Inc (SST), designs, engineers and manufactures wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and pre-fabricated lateral systems used in light-frame construction. The Company’s segments are North America, Europe, Asia/Pacific, and Administrative & All Other.

Receive News & Ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.