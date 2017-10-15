Serco Group plc (SRP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Serco Group plc (LON:SRP) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 139.36 ($1.83).
SRP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 168 ($2.21) price target on shares of Serco Group plc in a report on Friday, August 4th. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.58) price target on shares of Serco Group plc in a report on Sunday, July 2nd. Peel Hunt cut their price target on shares of Serco Group plc from GBX 139 ($1.83) to GBX 123 ($1.62) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 30th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Serco Group plc in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co cut their price target on shares of Serco Group plc from GBX 144 ($1.89) to GBX 142 ($1.87) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th.
In other Serco Group plc news, insider Ian El-Mokadem bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 116 ($1.53) per share, with a total value of £58,000 ($76,255.59).
Serco Group plc (LON SRP) traded down 0.76% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 117.10. 794,641 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 114.88 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 114.73. Serco Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 104.50 and a 52-week high of GBX 151.10. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 1.28 billion.
Serco Group plc Company Profile
