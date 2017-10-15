Sentry Investment Management LLC Buys 1,326 Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (RHI)

Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Robert Half International worth $4,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 24.9% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 43,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after buying an additional 8,598 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the second quarter valued at about $655,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the second quarter valued at about $361,000. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. grew its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 35.3% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 708,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,969,000 after buying an additional 184,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 4,051.8% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 921,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,147,000 after buying an additional 898,887 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. lowered Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Robert Half International in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Robert Half International in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Robert Half International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Robert Half International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.83.

Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE RHI) traded up 0.22% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,090,924 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.27. Robert Half International Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.42 and a 12 month high of $51.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.85 and its 200 day moving average is $46.82.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.02). Robert Half International had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 29.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. will post $2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is 37.21%.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International Inc provides specialized staffing and risk consulting services. The Company provides these services through its divisions, including Accountemps, Robert Half Finance & Accounting, OfficeTeam, Robert Half Technology, Robert Half Management Resources, Robert Half Legal, The Creative Group and Protiviti.

