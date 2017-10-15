Sentry Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares IBoxx $ Invest Grade Corp Bd Fd (LQD)

Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares IBoxx $ Invest Grade Corp Bd Fd (NYSE:LQD) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,947,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,511 shares during the quarter. iShares IBoxx $ Invest Grade Corp Bd Fd makes up 9.3% of Sentry Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares IBoxx $ Invest Grade Corp Bd Fd were worth $234,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual of Omaha Bank Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares IBoxx $ Invest Grade Corp Bd Fd by 21.4% in the second quarter. Mutual of Omaha Bank Wealth Management now owns 4,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares IBoxx $ Invest Grade Corp Bd Fd by 2.7% in the second quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 149,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,974,000 after acquiring an additional 3,866 shares during the last quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares IBoxx $ Invest Grade Corp Bd Fd by 86.6% in the second quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,972,000 after acquiring an additional 34,548 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares IBoxx $ Invest Grade Corp Bd Fd by 14.3% in the second quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares IBoxx $ Invest Grade Corp Bd Fd by 3.8% in the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 8,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter.

iShares IBoxx $ Invest Grade Corp Bd Fd (NYSE LQD) traded up 0.40% during trading on Friday, hitting $121.58. The stock had a trading volume of 5,755,794 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $121.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.20. iShares IBoxx $ Invest Grade Corp Bd Fd has a 1-year low of $115.55 and a 1-year high of $122.77.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.3228 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This is a positive change from iShares IBoxx $ Invest Grade Corp Bd Fd’s previous monthly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $3.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%.

iShares IBoxx $ Invest Grade Corp Bd Fd Company Profile

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

