Senomyx (SNMX) vs. Concert Pharmaceuticals (CNCE) Financial Contrast

Senomyx (NASDAQ: SNMX) and Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

28.9% of Senomyx shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.6% of Concert Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 12.4% of Senomyx shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.1% of Concert Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Senomyx and Concert Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Senomyx -63.38% -85.22% -54.58% Concert Pharmaceuticals -60,681.70% -61.98% -48.50%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Senomyx and Concert Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Senomyx 0 3 0 0 2.00 Concert Pharmaceuticals 0 0 4 0 3.00

Senomyx currently has a consensus target price of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 143.22%. Concert Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $26.75, indicating a potential upside of 84.48%. Given Senomyx’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Senomyx is more favorable than Concert Pharmaceuticals.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Senomyx and Concert Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Senomyx $19.56 million 2.00 -$11.72 million ($0.26) -3.16 Concert Pharmaceuticals $82,000.00 4,011.73 -$49.11 million ($2.23) -6.50

Senomyx has higher revenue and earnings than Concert Pharmaceuticals. Concert Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Senomyx, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Senomyx has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Concert Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.44, suggesting that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Concert Pharmaceuticals beats Senomyx on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Senomyx

Senomyx, Inc. is focused on using taste receptor technologies to discover, develop and commercialize flavor ingredients for the packaged food, beverage and ingredient supply industries. The Company operates through development and commercialization of flavor ingredients segment. It is engaged in the discovery, development and/or commercialization of flavor ingredients through over five programs. The Sweet Taste Program is focused on developing flavor ingredients or discovering natural sweeteners. The Savory Flavor Program is focused at flavor ingredients to be used in product categories, such as ready meals, sauces, soups and snack foods. The Bitter Blocker Program is focused on flavor ingredients used in products that contain bitter tastants. The Cooling Taste Program is focused at flavor ingredients used in products that consist of cooling agents. The salt taste modifier program is focused on reduction of the level of salt contained in packaged food and beverage products.

About Concert Pharmaceuticals

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs. The Company operates through the development of pharmaceutical products on its own behalf or in collaboration with others. The Company’s deuterated chemical entity platform (DCE Platform), has potential across various therapeutic areas. Its product candidates include AVP-786, CTP-656, CTP-730, CTP-543 and JZP-386. The Company’s product candidate, CTP-656, is a next generation potentiator that it is initially developing for the treatment of cystic fibrosis in patients having gating mutations, including the G551D mutation. CTP-543 was discovered by applying Concert’s deuterium chemistry technology to modify ruxolitinib. AVP-786 is a combination of a dextromethorphan and an ultra-low dose of quinidine. CTP-730 is a phosphodiesterase 4 (PDE4) inhibitor that has potential for the treatment of various inflammatory diseases.

