Senestech, Inc. (SNES) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Senestech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “SenesTech, Inc. developed technology for managing animal pest populations through fertility control as opposed to a lethal approach. The Company’s fertility control product candidate, ContraPest(R), will be marketed for use initially in controlling rat infestations. SenesTech, Inc. is based in Flagstaff, Arizona. “

Shares of Senestech (SNES) opened at 1.61 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.84 and a 200-day moving average of $1.84. Senestech has a 1-year low of $1.54 and a 1-year high of $10.69. The stock’s market capitalization is $16.62 million.

Senestech (NASDAQ:SNES) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.10 million. Equities research analysts predict that Senestech will post ($1.30) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Andrew Altman bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.77 per share, with a total value of $55,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,202. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Grover T. Wickersham bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.85 per share, for a total transaction of $42,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 238,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,010. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 54,100 shares of company stock worth $155,730 and sold 25,411 shares worth $57,893. 27.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Senestech stock. White Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in Senestech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 19,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000. White Pine Capital LLC owned about 0.19% of Senestech as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 15.34% of the company’s stock.

About Senestech

SenesTech, Inc is a United States-based biotechnology platform and research company. The Company is engaged in developing a technology for managing animal populations by fertility control. It offers ContraPest, a fertility control product candidate. ContraPest’s technology and approach targets the reproductive capabilities of both sexes.

