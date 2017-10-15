Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (SELB) Price Target Raised to $30.00

Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note released on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SELB has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Selecta Biosciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Selecta Biosciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.00.

Shares of Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) opened at 23.32 on Thursday. Selecta Biosciences has a 52-week low of $11.95 and a 52-week high of $28.00. The firm’s market cap is $514.77 million. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.47.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.01. Selecta Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 88.31% and a negative net margin of 1,277.76%. The company had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Selecta Biosciences will post ($3.17) EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO David Siewers sold 16,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $328,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Amir Nashat sold 70,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total value of $1,327,973.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 355,658 shares of company stock worth $6,955,732. 41.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Selecta Biosciences by 1,215.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 71,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 65,938 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 83.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 14,332 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 46.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 358,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,126,000 after purchasing an additional 114,477 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 306.5% in the second quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 126,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,502,000 after purchasing an additional 95,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences in the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. 53.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Selecta Biosciences

Selecta Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company using its synthetic vaccine particle (SVP) technology to discover and develop targeted therapies that are designed to modulate the immune system to treat rare and serious diseases. The Company is engaged in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases.

