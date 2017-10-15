Seaspan Corporation (SSW) vs. Its Competitors Financial Review

Seaspan Corporation (NYSE: SSW) is one of 24 public companies in the “Deep Sea Freight” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Seaspan Corporation to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

15.3% of Seaspan Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.3% of shares of all “Deep Sea Freight” companies are owned by institutional investors. 4.1% of shares of all “Deep Sea Freight” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Seaspan Corporation and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Seaspan Corporation 3 5 0 0 1.63 Seaspan Corporation Competitors 140 458 583 5 2.38

Seaspan Corporation currently has a consensus price target of $6.79, suggesting a potential downside of 6.02%. As a group, “Deep Sea Freight” companies have a potential upside of 30.54%. Given Seaspan Corporation’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Seaspan Corporation has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Seaspan Corporation and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio Seaspan Corporation $844.00 million $501.00 million -4.32 Seaspan Corporation Competitors $224.95 million $96.25 million -2.69

Seaspan Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than its rivals. Seaspan Corporation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Seaspan Corporation pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.9%. Seaspan Corporation pays out -29.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Deep Sea Freight” companies pay a dividend yield of 6.9% and pay out 0.0% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Seaspan Corporation has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years. Seaspan Corporation is clearly a better dividend stock than its rivals, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Seaspan Corporation and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seaspan Corporation -13.54% 7.51% 2.36% Seaspan Corporation Competitors -99.98% -17.12% -6.04%

Risk and Volatility

Seaspan Corporation has a beta of 0.65, indicating that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Seaspan Corporation’s rivals have a beta of 2.04, indicating that their average share price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Seaspan Corporation

Seaspan Corporation is an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The Company charters pursuant to long-term, fixed-rate time charters with various container liner companies. As of February 20, 2017, it had operated a fleet of 88 containerships and had entered into contracts for the purchase of an additional eight new building containerships. Its operating vessels include YM Wish, YM Wellhead, YM Witness, COSCO Glory, COSCO Development, COSCO Harmony, COSCO Excellence, COSCO Hope, COSCO Fortune, Seaspan Yangtze, CSCL Zeebrugge, CSCL Long Beach, CSCL Oceania, COSCO Vietnam, MOL Emissary, Seaspan Chiwan, Seaspan Ningbo, Seaspan Felixstowe, CSCL Brisbane, Seaspan Santos, Seaspan Loncomilla, Seaspan Lingue, CSCL Montevideo, CSCL Callao, Guayaquil Bridge and Calicanto Bridge. The Company is engaged in the operation and management of vessel, including maintaining the vessel, periodic dry-docking, cleaning and painting and performing work required by regulations.

