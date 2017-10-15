SeaChange International, Inc. (SEAC) Holdings Maintained by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. continued to hold its position in SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,500 shares of the software maker’s stock at the close of the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.27% of SeaChange International worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of SeaChange International by 59.1% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 51,250 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 19,045 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of SeaChange International by 16.7% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 70,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital increased its position in shares of SeaChange International by 62.5% in the second quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 178,422 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 68,609 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of SeaChange International by 3.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 211,892 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 7,068 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of SeaChange International by 6.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 968,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 57,776 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SeaChange International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th.

Shares of SeaChange International, Inc. (SEAC) opened at 2.65 on Friday. SeaChange International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.05 and a 52 week high of $2.99. The company’s market cap is $94.04 million. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.66 and its 200-day moving average is $2.62.

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The software maker reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $17.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.94 million. SeaChange International had a negative net margin of 54.54% and a negative return on equity of 15.80%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SeaChange International, Inc. will post $0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

SeaChange International Profile

SeaChange International, Inc (SeaChange) is engaged in the delivery of multiscreen video. The Company’s products and services facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management and distribution of video and advertising content for cable television system operators, telecommunications companies, satellite operators and media companies.

