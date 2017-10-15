Seaboard Corp (SEB) Earns News Sentiment Score of 0.09

News stories about Seaboard Corp (NYSE:SEB) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Seaboard Corp earned a news impact score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the company an impact score of 45.4077105976087 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Seaboard Corp (NYSE:SEB) opened at 4620.00 on Friday. Seaboard Corp has a 12 month low of $3,178.01 and a 12 month high of $4,690.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4,470.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $4,171.70.

Seaboard Corp (NYSE:SEB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $50.51 earnings per share for the quarter. Seaboard Corp had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 7.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Seaboard Corp will post $185.08 EPS for the current year.

Seaboard Corp Company Profile

Seaboard Corporation is an agribusiness and transportation company. The Company is primarily engaged in pork production and processing, and ocean transportation. Its divisions include Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling, Marine, Sugar, Power, Turkey and Other. Overseas, the Company is primarily engaged in commodity merchandising, grain processing, sugar production and electric power generation.

