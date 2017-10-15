Scrypt Inc (NASDAQ:SYPT) declared a dividend on Monday, October 2nd, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of 0.2077 per share on Thursday, October 19th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 20th.

Scrypt (NASDAQ:SYPT) opened at 0.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.62 and its 200-day moving average is $0.49. Scrypt has a 1-year low of $0.16 and a 1-year high of $4.50.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Scrypt Inc (SYPT) to Issue Dividend of $0.21 on October 19th” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/15/scrypt-inc-sypt-to-issue-dividend-of-0-21-on-october-19th.html.

About Scrypt

Scrypt, Inc is engaged in developing and providing document management, productivity tools and delivery solutions for regulated industries. The Company’s products include Sfax, Stak, DocbookMD, XDOC and FaxAgent. It offers solutions, including cloud computing, cloud faxing, integrated systems, file storage, regulatory compliance and others.

Receive News & Ratings for Scrypt Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scrypt Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.