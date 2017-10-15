Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 6,867 Shares of Anheuser-Busch Inbev SA (BUD)

Scotia Capital Inc. reduced its stake in Anheuser-Busch Inbev SA (NYSE:BUD) by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,256 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 6,867 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch Inbev SA were worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch Inbev SA by 0.3% in the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,179 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch Inbev SA by 0.5% in the second quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,761 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch Inbev SA by 0.7% in the second quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 3,322 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch Inbev SA by 1.2% in the second quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 2,418 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sky Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch Inbev SA by 0.5% in the second quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 6,203 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BUD. BidaskClub downgraded Anheuser-Busch Inbev SA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (up from $111.00) on shares of Anheuser-Busch Inbev SA in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch Inbev SA in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Jefferies Group LLC set a $139.00 price objective on Anheuser-Busch Inbev SA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) restated a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch Inbev SA in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.81.

Anheuser-Busch Inbev SA (BUD) opened at 125.36 on Friday. Anheuser-Busch Inbev SA has a 52-week low of $98.28 and a 52-week high of $128.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $120.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.49 and a beta of 1.07.

Anheuser-Busch Inbev SA (NYSE:BUD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.19). Anheuser-Busch Inbev SA had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The business had revenue of $14.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch Inbev SA will post $4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Anheuser-Busch Inbev SA Profile

Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (AB InBev) is a Belgium-based company engaged in the brewers industry. The Company owns a portfolio of over 200 beer brands. The Company’s brand portfolio includes global brands, such as Budweiser, Corona and Stella Artois; international brands, including Beck’s, Leffe and Hoegaarden, and local champions, such as Bud Light, Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Quilmes, Victoria, Modelo Especial, Michelob Ultra, Harbin, Sedrin, Klinskoye, Sibirskaya Korona, Chernigivske, Cass and Jupiler.

