Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 1,896 Shares of SPDR KBW Bank (KBE)

Scotia Capital Inc. cut its holdings in shares of SPDR KBW Bank (NYSE:KBE) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,896 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in SPDR KBW Bank were worth $851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KBE. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR KBW Bank by 113.2% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 83,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 713,761 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in shares of SPDR KBW Bank during the second quarter worth approximately $6,219,000. Symphony Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR KBW Bank by 30.8% during the second quarter. Symphony Asset Management LLC now owns 598,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,028,000 after purchasing an additional 140,900 shares during the period. Seatown Holdings Pte. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR KBW Bank by 76.7% during the second quarter. Seatown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 299,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,032,000 after purchasing an additional 130,000 shares during the period. Finally, Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of SPDR KBW Bank during the second quarter worth approximately $4,983,000.

Get SPDR KBW Bank alerts:

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/15/scotia-capital-inc-sells-1896-shares-of-spdr-kbw-bank-kbe.html.

SPDR KBW Bank (NYSE:KBE) opened at 44.68 on Friday. SPDR KBW Bank has a one year low of $33.13 and a one year high of $47.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.18 and its 200 day moving average is $42.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th were paid a dividend of $0.1653 per share. This is a boost from SPDR KBW Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th.

About SPDR KBW Bank

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR KBW Bank (NYSE:KBE).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR KBW Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR KBW Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.