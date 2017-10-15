Scotia Capital Inc. Increases Stake in Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (BPFH)

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,529 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,309 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Boston Private Financial Holdings worth $929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Boston Private Financial Holdings by 2.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 64,077 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the period. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Boston Private Financial Holdings during the second quarter valued at about $261,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Boston Private Financial Holdings by 8.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,916,019 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,759,000 after purchasing an additional 216,580 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Private Financial Holdings by 23.8% during the second quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,371,985 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,060,000 after purchasing an additional 263,548 shares during the period. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in shares of Boston Private Financial Holdings during the second quarter valued at about $982,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

BPFH has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Boston Private Financial Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Boston Private Financial Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Boston Private Financial Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Boston Private Financial Holdings in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Boston Private Financial Holdings in a research report on Friday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Boston Private Financial Holdings has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Shares of Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) opened at 16.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.58 and its 200 day moving average is $15.42. Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.45 and a 52-week high of $17.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 1.09.

Boston Private Financial Holdings (NASDAQ:BPFH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. Boston Private Financial Holdings had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The company had revenue of $94.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.70 million. Equities analysts expect that Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. will post $0.90 EPS for the current year.

Boston Private Financial Holdings Company Profile

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc is the bank holding company of Boston Private Bank & Trust Company. The Company offers private banking and wealth management services to high net worth individuals, families, businesses and select institutions. Its segments include Private Banking, Wealth Management and Trust, Investment Management and Wealth Advisory.

