Sciencast Management LP Invests $793,000 in PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) (PNC)

Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) (NYSE:PNC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $793,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Honeywell International Inc. lifted its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) by 0.3% in the second quarter. Honeywell International Inc. now owns 156,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,530,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) by 3.4% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) by 12.9% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 620,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,485,000 after purchasing an additional 70,962 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers lifted its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) by 1.7% in the second quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 307,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,380,000 after purchasing an additional 5,262 shares during the period. Finally, Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. lifted its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) by 20.5% in the second quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 7,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period. 80.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) opened at 133.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $64.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 0.95. PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.97 and a 52 week high of $137.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $130.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.16.

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) (NYSE:PNC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.03. PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 24.50%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The)’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post $8.40 earnings per share for the current year.

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, June 28th that permits the company to repurchase $2.70 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 16th. PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.63%.

PNC has been the topic of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $134.00 price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 24th. Citigroup Inc. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $144.00 price target (up from $125.00) on shares of PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) in a research report on Sunday, August 27th. Finally, Stephens cut shares of PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.26.

In related news, insider Michael J. Hannon sold 24,111 shares of PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.45, for a total value of $3,048,835.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 83,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,613,074.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Wyk Steven C. Van sold 5,000 shares of PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.31, for a total value of $641,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a diversified financial services company. The Company has businesses engaged in retail banking, including residential mortgage, corporate and institutional banking and asset management. The Company operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock.

