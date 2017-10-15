Schneider National Inc (SNDR) Expected to Post Q3 2017 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Schneider National Inc (NASDAQ:SNDR) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their Q3 2017 earnings estimates for shares of Schneider National in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Schneider National’s Q4 2017 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2017 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded Schneider National from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. UBS AG reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Schneider National in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Bank of America Corporation reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Schneider National in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Schneider National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Schneider National in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.13.

Shares of Schneider National (NASDAQ:SNDR) opened at 24.30 on Friday. Schneider National has a 12-month low of $19.15 and a 12-month high of $24.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.57.

Schneider National (NASDAQ:SNDR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Schneider National had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 4.32%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 19th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SNDR. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Schneider National during the second quarter worth approximately $111,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Schneider National during the second quarter worth approximately $173,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Schneider National during the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Schneider National during the second quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp ET AL acquired a new stake in Schneider National during the second quarter worth approximately $369,000.

About Schneider National

Schneider National, Inc is a provider of transportation, logistics and related services. The Company’s transportation solutions include one-way, intermodal, dedicated, bulk, transport management, trans loading services, international services and Schneider payment services. Its supply chain management and consulting services include logistics solution design, global supply chain services, enterprise and market entry assistance, and sourcing and compliance.

