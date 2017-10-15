Sapiens International Corporation N.V. (SPNS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Sapiens International Corporation N.V. (NASDAQ:SPNS) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SPNS shares. Cowen and Company started coverage on Sapiens International Corporation N.V. in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Sapiens International Corporation N.V. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sapiens International Corporation N.V. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 12th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPNS. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Sapiens International Corporation N.V. in the second quarter worth $12,985,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Sapiens International Corporation N.V. in the first quarter worth $2,136,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Sapiens International Corporation N.V. by 17.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 665,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,569,000 after acquiring an additional 100,100 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its holdings in Sapiens International Corporation N.V. by 39.1% in the second quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 337,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,781,000 after acquiring an additional 94,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in Sapiens International Corporation N.V. in the second quarter worth $727,000. 11.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Sapiens International Corporation N.V. (NASDAQ:SPNS) traded up 0.15% during trading on Friday, hitting $13.71. The company had a trading volume of 10,180 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $673.49 million, a P/E ratio of 224.75 and a beta of 1.23. Sapiens International Corporation N.V. has a 1-year low of $10.57 and a 1-year high of $15.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.68 and its 200 day moving average is $12.20.

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. (NASDAQ:SPNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03. Sapiens International Corporation N.V. had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 1.39%. The company had revenue of $69.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Sapiens International Corporation N.V. will post $0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sapiens International Corporation N.V.

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. (Sapiens) is a provider of software solutions for the insurance industry, with a focus on the financial services sector. The Company operates in provider of software solutions segment. Its software solutions portfolio consists of Life, Pension, Annuity and Retirement Solutions, including software solutions for the management of a range of products for life, pension, annuity and retirement; Property and Casualty/General Insurance Solutions, including a software suite of solutions, supporting a range of business lines, including personal, commercial and specialty lines, as well as a solution for the management of reinsurance contracts; Sapiens DECISION, which is a business decision management solution, and Technology-Based Solutions, such as Sapiens eMerge.

