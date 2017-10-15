SAP SE (SAP) Shares Sold by 1st Global Advisors Inc.

1st Global Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,575 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 588 shares during the period. 1st Global Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SAP SE were worth $898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in SAP SE in the second quarter valued at about $332,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SAP SE by 3.5% in the second quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 5,267 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SAP SE in the second quarter valued at about $330,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in SAP SE by 124.2% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,779 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 3,756 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in SAP SE by 2.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 204,794 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,436,000 after acquiring an additional 4,622 shares during the period. 3.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SAP SE (NYSE SAP) traded up 0.06% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $112.72. The company had a trading volume of 344,985 shares. SAP SE has a one year low of $80.93 and a one year high of $113.17. The company has a market capitalization of $135.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.68 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $109.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.03.

SAP SE announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 20th that permits the company to repurchase shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software maker to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SAP. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on SAP SE from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. DZ Bank AG reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SAP SE in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SAP SE in a research note on Monday, September 18th. BidaskClub cut SAP SE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SAP SE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SAP SE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.84.

About SAP SE

SAP SE (SAP) is a software and service provider. The Company offers enterprise application software. The Company operates through two segments: Applications, Technology & Services segment, and the SAP Business Network segment. The Applications, Technology & Services segment is engaged in the sale of software licenses, subscriptions to its cloud applications, and related services (primarily support services and various professional services, and support services, as well as implementation services of its software products and education services on the use of its products).

