SAP SE (SAP) Rating Reiterated by BMO Capital Markets

SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Friday. They currently have a $110.00 target price on the software maker’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential downside of 2.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SAP. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SAP SE in a report on Monday, September 18th. DZ Bank AG reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP SE in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. BidaskClub cut shares of SAP SE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of SAP SE in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SAP SE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.84.

Get SAP SE alerts:

Shares of SAP SE (NYSE SAP) opened at 112.72 on Friday. SAP SE has a 52-week low of $80.93 and a 52-week high of $113.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $109.14 and a 200-day moving average of $105.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.68 and a beta of 1.10.

SAP SE announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 20th that authorizes the company to buyback outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software maker to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/15/sap-se-sap-rating-reiterated-by-bmo-capital-markets.html.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAP. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SAP SE by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 957 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SAP SE during the 2nd quarter valued at $132,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of SAP SE by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,456 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of SAP SE during the 2nd quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of SAP SE by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,548 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

About SAP SE

SAP SE (SAP) is a software and service provider. The Company offers enterprise application software. The Company operates through two segments: Applications, Technology & Services segment, and the SAP Business Network segment. The Applications, Technology & Services segment is engaged in the sale of software licenses, subscriptions to its cloud applications, and related services (primarily support services and various professional services, and support services, as well as implementation services of its software products and education services on the use of its products).

Receive News & Ratings for SAP SE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP SE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.