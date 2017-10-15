Salesforce.com Inc (CRM) Shares Bought by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce.com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,926 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce.com were worth $4,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Salesforce.com by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,149,530 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,996,548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268,623 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce.com by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 18,819,812 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,629,796,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740,329 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce.com by 911.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,759,741 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,104,945,000 after purchasing an additional 11,498,509 shares during the period. Janus Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce.com by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 10,755,181 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $927,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce.com by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 9,344,787 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $809,259,000 after acquiring an additional 592,409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 8,026 shares of Salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total transaction of $766,884.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of Salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.64, for a total transaction of $896,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,195,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,065,266,692. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 506,114 shares of company stock worth $46,953,749. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, August 24th. BNP Paribas restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Salesforce.com in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and forty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Salesforce.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.60.

Salesforce.com Inc (CRM) traded up 0.21% on Friday, reaching $96.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,496,037 shares. Salesforce.com Inc has a 12 month low of $66.43 and a 12 month high of $98.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $95.22 and its 200-day moving average is $89.84. The firm’s market cap is $69.67 billion.

Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The CRM provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Salesforce.com had a negative net margin of 0.85% and a positive return on equity of 1.83%. The company’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Salesforce.com Inc will post $1.32 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce.com Profile

Salesforce.com, inc. is a provider of enterprise software, delivered through the cloud, with a focus on customer relationship management (CRM). The Company focuses on cloud, mobile, social, Internet of Things (IoT) and artificial intelligence technologies. The Company’s service offerings are configured and integrated with other platforms and enterprise applications.

