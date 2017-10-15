Russell Edward Hallbauer Sells 88,000 Shares of Taseko Mines Ltd (TKO) Stock

Taseko Mines Ltd (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) Director Russell Edward Hallbauer sold 88,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.95, for a total transaction of C$259,600.00.

Shares of Taseko Mines Ltd (TKO) opened at 2.83 on Friday. Taseko Mines Ltd has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $2.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.44 and a 200-day moving average of $1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $640.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.60.

TKO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.20 to C$2.30 in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from C$1.90 to C$2.25 in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.20 to C$2.10 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from C$1.70 to C$1.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$1.98.

About Taseko Mines

Taseko Mines Limited is a mining company. The Company is principally engaged in the production and sale of metals, as well as related activities, including exploration and mine development, within the province of British Columbia, Canada and the State of Arizona, the United States. Its projects represent a range of metals, including gold, copper and niobium.

