RPC, Inc. (RES) Holdings Raised by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) by 41.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,357 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,822 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in RPC were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in RPC by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,503 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 3,048 shares during the period. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in RPC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in RPC by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the period. RFG Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in RPC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $265,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in RPC by 284.9% during the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 14,845 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.17% of the company’s stock.

Get RPC Inc. alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on RES. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of RPC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank AG began coverage on shares of RPC in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Cowen and Company set a $24.00 target price on shares of RPC and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup Inc. raised their target price on shares of RPC from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC cut shares of RPC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. RPC currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.36.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/15/rpc-inc-res-holdings-raised-by-principal-financial-group-inc.html.

Shares of RPC, Inc. (RES) opened at 22.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.36 and its 200 day moving average is $20.12. The company’s market cap is $4.95 billion. RPC, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.48 and a 52-week high of $25.00.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. RPC had a negative return on equity of 1.74% and a negative net margin of 1.15%. The firm had revenue of $399.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 179.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that RPC, Inc. will post $0.82 EPS for the current year.

RPC Profile

RPC, Inc (RPC) is a holding company for several oilfield services companies. The Company provides a range of specialized oilfield services and equipment primarily to independent oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration, production and development of oil and gas properties throughout the United States, including the southwest, mid-continent, Gulf of Mexico, Rocky Mountain and Appalachian regions, and in selected international markets.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES).

Receive News & Ratings for RPC Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPC Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.