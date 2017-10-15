Royal Dutch Shell Plc (RDSB) PT Set at GBX 2,550 by UBS AG

Royal Dutch Shell Plc (LON:RDSB) received a GBX 2,550 ($33.53) price objective from UBS AG in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS AG’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.54% from the stock’s current price.

RDSB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays PLC restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,750 ($36.16) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell Plc in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. J P Morgan Chase & Co set a GBX 2,600 ($34.18) price target on Royal Dutch Shell Plc and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($24.98) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell Plc in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Macquarie cut Royal Dutch Shell Plc to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from GBX 2,400 ($31.55) to GBX 2,150 ($28.27) in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) set a GBX 2,520 ($33.13) price target on Royal Dutch Shell Plc and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Dutch Shell Plc presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,420.79 ($31.83).

Shares of Royal Dutch Shell Plc (RDSB) opened at 2328.00 on Friday. The stock’s market cap is GBX 191.20 billion. Royal Dutch Shell Plc has a one year low of GBX 2,006.00 and a one year high of GBX 2,403.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,235.06 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,165.00.

About Royal Dutch Shell Plc

The Royal Dutch Shell plc explores for crude oil and natural gas around the world, both in conventional fields and from sources, such as tight rock, shale and coal formations. The Company’s segments include Integrated Gas, Upstream, Downstream and Corporate. The Integrated Gas segment is engaged in the liquefaction and transportation of gas and the conversion of natural gas to liquids to provide fuels and other products, as well as projects with an integrated activity, ranging from producing to commercializing gas.

