Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDS.A) & PetroChina Company Limited (PTR) Critical Comparison

Royal Dutch Shell PLC (NYSE: RDS.A) and PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) are both large-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Royal Dutch Shell PLC and PetroChina Company Limited’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Royal Dutch Shell PLC 2.91% 6.04% 2.80% PetroChina Company Limited 1.08% 1.78% 1.02%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.3% of Royal Dutch Shell PLC shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of PetroChina Company Limited shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Royal Dutch Shell PLC shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Royal Dutch Shell PLC pays an annual dividend of $3.20 per share. PetroChina Company Limited pays an annual dividend of $1.39 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Royal Dutch Shell PLC pays out 163.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. PetroChina Company Limited pays out 86.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. PetroChina Company Limited is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Royal Dutch Shell PLC and PetroChina Company Limited, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Royal Dutch Shell PLC 1 3 11 0 2.67 PetroChina Company Limited 0 3 4 0 2.57

Royal Dutch Shell PLC presently has a consensus target price of $57.03, indicating a potential upside of Infinity. Given Royal Dutch Shell PLC’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Royal Dutch Shell PLC is more favorable than PetroChina Company Limited.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Royal Dutch Shell PLC and PetroChina Company Limited’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Royal Dutch Shell PLC N/A N/A N/A $1.96 N/A PetroChina Company Limited $283.83 billion 0.41 $44.65 billion $1.60 40.14

PetroChina Company Limited has higher revenue and earnings than Royal Dutch Shell PLC. Royal Dutch Shell PLC is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PetroChina Company Limited, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Royal Dutch Shell PLC has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PetroChina Company Limited has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Royal Dutch Shell PLC beats PetroChina Company Limited on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Royal Dutch Shell PLC

The Royal Dutch Shell plc explores for crude oil and natural gas around the world, both in conventional fields and from sources, such as tight rock, shale and coal formations. The Company’s segments include Integrated Gas, Upstream, Downstream and Corporate. The Integrated Gas segment is engaged in the liquefaction and transportation of gas and the conversion of natural gas to liquids to provide fuels and other products, as well as projects with an integrated activity, ranging from producing to commercializing gas. The Upstream segment includes the operations of Upstream, which is engaged in the exploration for and extraction of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids, and the marketing and transportation of oil and gas, and Oil Sands, which is engaged in the extraction of bitumen from mined oil sands and conversion into synthetic crude oil. The Downstream segment is engaged in oil products and chemicals manufacturing, and marketing activities.

About PetroChina Company Limited

PetroChina Company Limited is a China-based company principally engaged in the production and distribution of oil and gas. The Company mainly operates through four business segments. The Exploration and Production segment is principally engaged in the exploration, development, production and sales of crude oil and natural gas. The Refining and Chemical Products segment is principally engaged in the refining of crude oil and petroleum products, as well as the production and sales of basic petrochemical products, derivative petrochemical products and other chemical products. The Sales segment is principally engaged in the sales of refined petroleum products. The Natural Gas and Pipeline segment is engaged in the transportation and sales of natural gas, crude oil and refined petroleum products.

