Royal Bank of Canada Sells 21,258 Shares of Callaway Golf Company (ELY)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its position in Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 984,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,258 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 1.04% of Callaway Golf worth $12,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Callaway Golf by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 44,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Callaway Golf by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in Callaway Golf by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 19,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in Callaway Golf by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 27,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Suntrust Banks Inc. lifted its position in Callaway Golf by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 18,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Alan Hocknell sold 57,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total value of $759,935.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 115,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,530,098.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer L. Thomas sold 19,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total value of $268,951.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,627.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 281,113 shares of company stock valued at $3,792,388. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Callaway Golf Company (NYSE ELY) opened at 13.98 on Friday. Callaway Golf Company has a 52-week low of $9.77 and a 52-week high of $14.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.06 and a 200 day moving average of $12.84.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $304.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.70 million. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 6.60%. The company’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Callaway Golf Company will post $0.44 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ELY. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Callaway Golf in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Callaway Golf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Callaway Golf in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Aegis reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Callaway Golf in a research note on Monday, September 4th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Callaway Golf in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.31.

Callaway Golf Company Profile

Callaway Golf Company designs, manufactures and sells golf clubs, golf balls, golf bags and other golf-related accessories. The Company has two segments: the golf clubs segment and golf balls segment. The golf clubs segment consists of its woods, hybrids, irons and wedges, and Odyssey putters. This segment also includes other golf-related accessories, royalties from licensing of its trademarks and service marks and sales of pre-owned golf clubs.

