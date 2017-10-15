Royal Bank Of Canada Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Select Medical Holdings Corporation (SEM)

Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada in a research report issued on Friday. They presently have a $19.00 target price on the health services provider’s stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.54% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on SEM. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Select Medical Holdings Corporation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $15.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Select Medical Holdings Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Benchmark Co. raised their price target on shares of Select Medical Holdings Corporation from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Select Medical Holdings Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised their price target on shares of Select Medical Holdings Corporation from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.57.

Shares of Select Medical Holdings Corporation (SEM) traded up 2.51% on Friday, hitting $18.35. 694,215 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.08 and a beta of 1.42. Select Medical Holdings Corporation has a 52-week low of $10.20 and a 52-week high of $19.60.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The health services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. Select Medical Holdings Corporation had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Select Medical Holdings Corporation’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Select Medical Holdings Corporation will post $0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Select Medical Holdings Corporation news, insider David S. Chernow sold 133,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total value of $2,374,496.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 729,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,027,197.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 19.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Select Medical Holdings Corporation by 121.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 85,912 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 47,131 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Select Medical Holdings Corporation by 49,224.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,621,516 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $181,847,000 after acquiring an additional 13,593,900 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Select Medical Holdings Corporation by 2.8% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 92,573 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL acquired a new stake in Select Medical Holdings Corporation in the first quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Select Medical Holdings Corporation by 2.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 174,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. 79.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation Company Profile

Select Medical Holdings Corporation is an operator of specialty hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics and occupational medicine centers in the United States. The Company’s segments include specialty hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation, Concentra and Other. The specialty hospitals segment consists of hospitals designed to serve the needs of long term acute patients and hospitals designed to serve patients that require intensive medical rehabilitation care.

