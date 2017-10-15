Royal Bank Of Canada Reiterates “Buy” Rating for AquaVenture Holdings Ltd (WAAS)

Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of AquaVenture Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:WAAS) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. They currently have a $19.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. reissued a buy rating and issued a $21.00 price target (down previously from $24.00) on shares of AquaVenture Holdings in a research note on Monday, October 9th. BidaskClub downgraded AquaVenture Holdings from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and issued a $23.00 price target (down previously from $28.00) on shares of AquaVenture Holdings in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reissued a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price target (down previously from $27.00) on shares of AquaVenture Holdings in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.00.

Shares of AquaVenture Holdings (NASDAQ:WAAS) opened at 13.82 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.06. The firm’s market capitalization is $365.30 million. AquaVenture Holdings has a 12 month low of $12.52 and a 12 month high of $26.33.

AquaVenture Holdings (NASDAQ:WAAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $29.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.91 million. AquaVenture Holdings had a negative net margin of 18.49% and a negative return on equity of 6.11%. AquaVenture Holdings’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that AquaVenture Holdings will post ($0.93) EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AquaVenture Holdings news, CEO Douglas R. Brown acquired 14,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.36 per share, with a total value of $201,298.48. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,484,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,310,843.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas R. Brown acquired 24,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.66 per share, for a total transaction of $354,464.14. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,298,707.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in AquaVenture Holdings by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in AquaVenture Holdings by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 303,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,180,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its stake in AquaVenture Holdings by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 142,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in AquaVenture Holdings by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in AquaVenture Holdings by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 4,324 shares during the period.

AquaVenture Holdings Limited is a multinational provider of Water-as-a-Service solutions. The Company’s segments are Seven Seas Water and Quench. The Seven Seas Water segment provides outsourced desalination solutions and wastewater treatment for governmental, municipal, industrial and hospitality customers.

