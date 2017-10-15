Royal Bank of Canada Increases Position in WGL Holdings Inc (WGL)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of WGL Holdings Inc (NYSE:WGL) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,219 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.31% of WGL Holdings worth $13,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in WGL Holdings by 7.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC bought a new position in WGL Holdings during the second quarter worth $203,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in WGL Holdings during the first quarter worth $206,000. FNY Partners Fund LP bought a new position in WGL Holdings during the first quarter worth $247,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc increased its position in WGL Holdings by 2.4% during the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 3,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. 69.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WGL Holdings Inc (WGL) opened at 85.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 0.68. WGL Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $59.07 and a 12 month high of $86.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.60 and its 200-day moving average is $83.76.

WGL Holdings (NYSE:WGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). WGL Holdings had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $474.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that WGL Holdings Inc will post $3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. WGL Holdings’s payout ratio is 58.12%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WGL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WGL Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Hilliard Lyons raised shares of WGL Holdings from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of WGL Holdings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. WGL Holdings currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.67.

In other news, Director Debra L. Lee sold 2,122 shares of WGL Holdings stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $178,248.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

About WGL Holdings

WGL Holdings, Inc (WGL) is a holding company. The Company operates through four segments. The Regulated Utility segment consists of Washington Gas Light Company, which provides regulated gas distribution services to end use customers and natural gas transportation services to an unaffiliated natural gas distribution company and Hampshire Gas Company, which provides regulated interstate natural gas storage services.

