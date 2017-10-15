Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 245,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,371 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.14% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $14,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Somerset Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.3% in the second quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 8,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) opened at 62.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.36 and its 200 day moving average is $57.95. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52-week low of $47.16 and a 52-week high of $62.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01 and a beta of 1.21.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post $3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.90%.

In other news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 9,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total value of $597,820.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,865,064.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total transaction of $587,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 96,186 shares in the company, valued at $5,649,003.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,500 shares of company stock worth $1,804,115 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AJG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.43.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co and its subsidiaries are engaged in providing insurance brokerage and consulting services, and third-party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. The Company operates through three segments: brokerage, risk management and corporate.

