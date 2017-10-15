Royal Bank Of Canada Boosts Calfrac Well Services Ltd (CFW) Price Target to C$7.00

Calfrac Well Services Ltd (TSE:CFW) had its price target increased by Royal Bank Of Canada from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research note released on Thursday. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. GMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$3.00 to C$4.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$5.75 to C$4.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$5.50 to C$4.50 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$3.00 to C$4.25 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$5.02.

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) opened at 4.74 on Thursday. Calfrac Well Services has a 52 week low of $2.23 and a 52 week high of $5.34. The stock’s market cap is $648.30 million. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.44 and a 200-day moving average of $3.54.

In other news, insider Wilks Brothers, Llc bought 754,300 shares of Calfrac Well Services stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$3.37 per share, with a total value of C$2,541,991.00. Also, insider Dan Wilks bought 2,094,577 shares of Calfrac Well Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$3.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$7,163,453.34. Insiders have acquired 6,441,977 shares of company stock worth $24,284,660 over the last ninety days.

About Calfrac Well Services

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. is a provider of specialized oilfield services. The Company operates through four geographical segments: Canada, the United States, Russia and Latin America. Its services include hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing and other well stimulation services. The Canadian segment provides fracturing and coiled tubing services to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in Alberta, northeast British Columbia, Saskatchewan and southwest Manitoba.

