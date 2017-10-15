Ronald Blue & Co. LLC Lowers Holdings in Walt Disney Company (The) (DIS)

Ronald Blue & Co. LLC lessened its stake in Walt Disney Company (The) (NYSE:DIS) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,790 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 762 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue & Co. LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney Company (The) were worth $615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its position in Walt Disney Company (The) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 60,886 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $6,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Walt Disney Company (The) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,671 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ increased its position in Walt Disney Company (The) by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ now owns 31,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Walt Disney Company (The) by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 90,770 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $9,644,000 after acquiring an additional 33,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Walt Disney Company (The) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 2,850,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $302,813,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Maria Elena Lagomasino acquired 976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $102.34 per share, for a total transaction of $99,883.84. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,513 shares in the company, valued at $768,880.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walt Disney Company (DIS) opened at 97.38 on Friday. Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $90.56 and a one year high of $116.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.38 and its 200-day moving average is $105.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 1.40.

Walt Disney Company (The) (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.05. Walt Disney Company (The) had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 16.22%. The business had revenue of $14.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Walt Disney Company will post $5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on DIS. Barclays PLC lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney Company (The) from $98.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim cut shares of Walt Disney Company (The) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Vetr upgraded shares of Walt Disney Company (The) from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.51 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Walt Disney Company (The) from an “outperform” rating to a “top pick” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Walt Disney Company (The) in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.85.

Walt Disney Company (The) Profile

The Walt Disney Company is an entertainment company. The Company operates in four business segments: Media Networks, Parks and Resorts, Studio Entertainment, and Consumer Products & Interactive Media. The media networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, and radio networks and stations.

