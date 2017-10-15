Rockwell Diamonds Inc (TSE:RDI) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 16th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/15/rockwell-diamonds-inc-rdi-set-to-announce-quarterly-earnings-on-monday.html.

About Rockwell Diamonds

Rockwell Diamonds Inc (Rockwell) is engaged in alluvial diamond production in South Africa. The Company focuses on producing diamonds, developing its pipeline of advanced alluvial diamond projects and acquiring additional operating diamond properties or projects. It has indicated resources in Saxendrift, Saxendrift Hill and Saxendrift Extension mining areas.

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Diamonds Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Diamonds Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.