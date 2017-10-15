Robert W. Baird Reiterates Buy Rating for Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (BOOT)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Robert W. Baird in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. They currently have a $11.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target indicates a potential upside of 48.05% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boot Barn Holdings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Boot Barn Holdings in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Boot Barn Holdings in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.34.

Boot Barn Holdings (NYSE:BOOT) opened at 7.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $197.58 million, a PE ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.32. Boot Barn Holdings has a 12-month low of $5.90 and a 12-month high of $17.26.

Boot Barn Holdings (NYSE:BOOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Boot Barn Holdings had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The business had revenue of $139.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Boot Barn Holdings will post $0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOOT. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn Holdings during the second quarter worth $106,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn Holdings during the first quarter worth $112,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn Holdings during the second quarter worth $114,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn Holdings during the second quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boot Barn Holdings by 97.3% during the second quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 22,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 11,160 shares during the period.

About Boot Barn Holdings

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc is a lifestyle retailer of western and work-related footwear, apparel and accessories for men, women and children. The Company’s stores are located in or near neighborhood shopping centers with trade areas of approximately five or more miles, and it has opened stores in malls and outlet center locations.

